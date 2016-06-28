Metro’s ‘Safetyville’ Videos Use ‘Right Mix of Gruesome and Levity’ to Encourage Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County transportation officials are using a scared straight approach to encourage rail safety.

In a new series of public safety announcements, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority warns about the danger of being decapitated, dismembered — or pulverized. Thankfully it uses a fleshed-out stick figure character to make its case.

Metro released the videos on Wednesday that show the gruesome reality — albeit in cartoon style — of being killed by a train.

The “Safetyville” campaign by Metro has received nearly1 million views on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram combined.

