Emergency Personnel Respond to Small Plane Down in Antelope Valley: Officials

A small plane went down Sunday afternoon at a private airport in the Llano community of the Antelope Valley, prompting a response from emergency personnel, according to sheriff’s and fire officials.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Brian Ranch Airport, said Lt. Ken Wright of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four male occupants were aboard the four-seater aircraft when it went down, the lieutenant said.

There were conflicting reports about whether anyone was injured.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who described the incident as a “hard landing,” said no one was hurt.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the four people on the plane suffered minor injuries.

Brian Ranch Airport, located about 25 miles east of Palmdale, specializes in “ultralights and light sport aircraft,” according to its website.

*Happening Now : Plane down in Llano area, injuries reported. @PalmdaleSheriff and LA County Fire personnel responding to plane crash. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) July 3, 2016