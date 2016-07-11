Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Hospitalized After Leaving Stage During New York Show

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been taken to a hospital after he was forced to leave the stage while performing in New York City.

Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith performs onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Perry became ill around 9:30 p.m. Sunday while performing with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper in Perry’s side band, Hollywood Vampires, at Ford Amphitheater in Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

An administrator at Coney Island Hospital confirmed that Perry, 65, is undergoing tests.

Hollywood Vampires record label representative Sujata Murthy said Perry is “stable and resting.” Cooper also tweeted that Perry is stable and with family.

