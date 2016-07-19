Photo of Enterprise Employee in Oklahoma Lending Helping Hand to Mom of Twins Goes Viral

A simple gesture of kindness is earning an Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Tulsa, Oklahoma a lot of love online.

The employee, John Goodlett, was helping Coty Vincent, a mom of twin boys, rent a car last week after hers was damaged in a hit-and-run accident.

Vincent literally had both hands full with the boys, so Goodlett just picked one of them up while he continued to help Vincent get a rental vehicle.

A picture of Goodlett holding the toddler went viral on Facebook and has been shared almost 25,000 times.

In the post, Vincent said Goodlett knows a thing or two about twins.

“He’s also a twin and his twin sister is his best friend,” she wrote. “While he helped me with my rental due to a hit and run accident, he held one of my twin sons as I don’t have a double stroller. One of the most compassionate and caring people I’ve ever met. We need more people like John who go that extra step.”

Goodlett told CNN affiliate KJRH that he was pleasantly surprised by all of the hoopla.

“To see it come out this far and still be making noise, and making waves, it’s something you’ve got to be grateful for and take as a blessing,” he said.

But that’s not the end of this feel-good story. Goodlett’s bosses at Enterprise found out about his good deed and made a donation to the local Boys & Girls Club where Goodlett spent time as a child.

The company also bought Vincent a much-needed double stroller, Vincent wrote on Facebook.

She told KJRH that Goodlett’s a good example for us all.

“I think that this world would be a better place if we all would just be a John,” she said. “And we have to be that change that we want to see. We want to see more people like John, well, it starts with us.” Vincent has started the hashtag #BeAJohn to encourage these simple acts of kindness.