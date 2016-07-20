Things Get Heated Live on Set with the Cast of ‘Little Women: LA’

Posted 11:24 AM, July 20, 2016, by , Updated at 11:27AM, July 20, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Wednesday July, 20, 2016.