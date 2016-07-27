DNC List of Speakers for Night 3 Released; Obama, Biden, Kaine to Take the Stage

The schedule for the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia has been released.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will both speak on Wednesday night, as will Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

1 PM – 3 PM (PDT)

Call to Order: U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (Ohio)

Invocation: Rev. William Byron

Pledge of Allegiance: Monroe Handy

National Anthem: Sebastien De La Cruz



Vice Presidential Nomination



Remarks: Daniel Driffin, HIV/AIDS Activist from Georgia

Remarks: Neera Tanden, President of the Center for American Progress Action Fund

Remarks: U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas)

Remarks: U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico)

Remarks: U.S. Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (District of Columbia)

Remarks: U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (California)

Remarks: U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (California)

Remarks: President of NARAL Ilyse Hogue

Remarks: Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum



Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus: Chair, U.S. Representative Judy Chu (California)

Remarks: Brooks Bell, Brooks is a young female tech entrepreneur from North Carolina

Remarks: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

In Memoriam: Introduced by Convention Chair U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (Ohio)

3 PM – 7 PM (PDT)

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: Chair, U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico)

Our America Musical Performance

Remarks: Civil Rights Leader Reverend Jesse Jackson

Remarks: Actress Star Jones

Remarks: Flint Mayor Karen Weaver



Congressional Black Caucus Chair, U.S. Representative GK Butterfield (NC)

Remarks: President of EMILY’s List Stephanie Schriock

Remarks: Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (Nevada)

Remarks: California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom

Remarks: U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (Arizona)

Remarks: Jamie Dorff, Jamie’s husband was Patrick Dorff, an Army helicopter pilot from Minnesota who died while on a search and rescue mission in northern Iraq. As a senator, Hillary worked with Republicans and Democrats to increase the gratuity paid to family members of fallen veterans from $12,000 to $100,000.

Remarks: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Remarks: Former Governor of Maryland Martin O’Malley



Introduction of Film: Actress Sigourney Weaver

Remarks: California Governor Jerry Brown

Remarks: Director Lee Daniels

Remarks: Christine Leinonen, Brandon Wolf and Jose Arraigada,Christine Leinonen is the mother of Christopher “Drew” Leinonen, who was killed in the Pulse attack in Orlando. Brandon Wolf and Jose Arraigada are survivors of the attack at the nightclub in Orlando.

Remarks: U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (Connecticut)

Remarks: Erica Smegielski, Erica’s mother Dawn was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary and was killed while trying to protect her students. Since then, Erica has become an outspoken advocate for commonsense gun violence prevention measures.

Remarks: Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey

Remarks: Actress Angela Bassett

Remarks: Felicia Sanders & Polly Sheppard, Felicia and Polly are two of the three survivors of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, SC.

Remarks: Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly



Musical Performance



Remarks: Rear Admiral John Hutson (Ret. USN)

Remarks: Kristen Kavanaugh, Kristen Kavanaugh is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a former Marine Corps Captain who deployed to Iraq. She later co-founded the Military Acceptance Project, a California-based social justice organization dedicated to promoting acceptance of marginalized populations within the military.

Remarks: Former Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta

Remarks: U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (Ohio)

Introduction of Speaker: Dr. Jill Biden

Remarks: Vice President Joe Biden

Remarks: Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Remarks: Michael Bloomberg



Musical Performance: Lenny Kravitz

7 PM – 8 PM (PDT)

Remarks: Democratic Nominee for Vice President Tim Kaine

Introduction of Film

Sharon Belkofer, Sharon Belkofer is the mother of fallen Lt. Col. Thomas Belkofer. Her son was killed when a suicide bomber detonated a minibus in a convoy carrying Belkofer and three other high-ranking officers in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Remarks: President Barack Obama

Benediction: Rev. Gabriel Salguero