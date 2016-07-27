DNC List of Speakers for Night 3 Released; Obama, Biden, Kaine to Take the Stage

The schedule for the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia has been released.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will both speak on Wednesday night, as will Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.
1 PM – 3 PM (PDT)
Call to Order: U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (Ohio)
Invocation: Rev. William Byron
Pledge of Allegiance: Monroe Handy
National Anthem: Sebastien De La Cruz
Vice Presidential Nomination
Remarks: Daniel Driffin, HIV/AIDS Activist from Georgia
Remarks: Neera Tanden, President of the Center for American Progress Action Fund
Remarks: U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas)
Remarks: U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico)
Remarks: U.S. Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (District of Columbia)
Remarks: U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (California)
Remarks: U.S. Representative Maxine Waters (California)
Remarks: President of NARAL Ilyse Hogue
Remarks: Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus: Chair, U.S. Representative Judy Chu (California)
Remarks: Brooks Bell, Brooks is a young female tech entrepreneur from North Carolina
Remarks: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
In Memoriam: Introduced by Convention Chair U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge (Ohio)
3 PM – 7 PM (PDT)
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: Chair, U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico)
Our America Musical Performance
Remarks: Civil Rights Leader Reverend Jesse Jackson
Remarks: Actress Star Jones
Remarks: Flint Mayor Karen Weaver
Congressional Black Caucus Chair, U.S. Representative GK Butterfield (NC)
Remarks: President of EMILY’s List Stephanie Schriock
Remarks: Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (Nevada)
Remarks: California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom
Remarks: U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (Arizona)
Remarks: Jamie Dorff, Jamie’s husband was Patrick Dorff, an Army helicopter pilot from Minnesota who died while on a search and rescue mission in northern Iraq. As a senator, Hillary worked with Republicans and Democrats to increase the gratuity paid to family members of fallen veterans from $12,000 to $100,000.
Remarks: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
Remarks: Former Governor of Maryland Martin O’Malley
Introduction of Film: Actress Sigourney Weaver
Remarks: California Governor Jerry Brown
Remarks: Director Lee Daniels
Remarks: Christine Leinonen, Brandon Wolf and Jose Arraigada,Christine Leinonen is the mother of Christopher “Drew” Leinonen, who was killed in the Pulse attack in Orlando. Brandon Wolf and Jose Arraigada are survivors of the attack at the nightclub in Orlando.
Remarks: U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (Connecticut)
Remarks: Erica Smegielski, Erica’s mother Dawn was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary and was killed while trying to protect her students. Since then, Erica has become an outspoken advocate for commonsense gun violence prevention measures.
Remarks: Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey
Remarks: Actress Angela Bassett
Remarks: Felicia Sanders & Polly Sheppard, Felicia and Polly are two of the three survivors of the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, SC.
Remarks: Gabby Giffords & Mark Kelly
Musical Performance
Remarks: Rear Admiral John Hutson (Ret. USN)
Remarks: Kristen Kavanaugh, Kristen Kavanaugh is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a former Marine Corps Captain who deployed to Iraq. She later co-founded the Military Acceptance Project, a California-based social justice organization dedicated to promoting acceptance of marginalized populations within the military.
Remarks: Former Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta
Remarks: U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (Ohio)
_______
Introduction of Speaker: Dr. Jill Biden
Remarks: Vice President Joe Biden
Remarks: Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
Remarks: Michael Bloomberg
Musical Performance: Lenny Kravitz
7 PM – 8 PM (PDT)
Remarks: Democratic Nominee for Vice President Tim Kaine
Introduction of Film
Sharon Belkofer, Sharon Belkofer is the mother of fallen Lt. Col. Thomas Belkofer. Her son was killed when a suicide bomber detonated a minibus in a convoy carrying Belkofer and three other high-ranking officers in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Remarks: President Barack Obama
Benediction: Rev. Gabriel Salguero