More Than 5,000 Positions Available at L.A. Rams Job Fair Friday

It's almost time for the Rams to begin playing football in Los Angeles again, but before they can kick off the their first season here in 20 years, a lot of jobs will need to be filled.

More than 5,000 employment opportunities with the Rams were expected to be made available during a job fair at the EXPO Center Friday.

The one-day job fair was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. at the EXPO Center located at 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, according to a news release.

Available jobs include guest services, ushers, security officers and event staff.

All job seekers must apply online prior to the event.

Applicants were asked to bring their California drivers license/ID and Social Security card.

The Los Angeles Rams open their preseason at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 13.

Their first regular season home game will be played on Sept. 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.

