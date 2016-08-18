× Jurupa Valley Child in Critical Condition After Near Drowning in Pool: Cal Fire

A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being found submerged in a community swimming pool in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2:16 p.m. at the Jurupa Cascade Mobile Home Park in the 6100 block of Camino Real. There, firefighters found the child in the swimming pool where they had been submerged for one minute, according to officials in an incident report.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the incident report stated.

There was no further update on the child’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.