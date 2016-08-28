× Venice Beach Prepares for Annual Topless Parade, Protest

Regular visitors to the Venice Beach boardwalk are accustomed to unusual sights: an electric guitarist on roller skates, a cat napping inside a piano and a giant snake made of sand.

Then there’s the annual “Go Topless Pride Parade,” which begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Navy Street and Ocean Front Walk. Organizers hope it will result in hundreds of women and men marching topless through the popular tourist spot.

The march – organized by gotopless.org – is one of more than 60 worldwide intended to call attention to laws that bar women from going bare-chested in public.

“We’re working toward freeing women’s nipples and obtaining equal gender topless rights that are enforced worldwide,” said Beatrice Charles, a GoTopless spokeswoman who leads the organization’s L.A. branch.

33.993615 -118.479910