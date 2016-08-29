Orange Police Pursuit Leaves 2 Injured, 1 Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange police arrested a parolee on Monday after he alledgedly lead them on a dangerous pursuit that left two injured, including an innocent bystander.

Officers received a call around 4 p.m. about a possible drunk driver near Tustin Street and Chapman Avenue in Orange. The driver allegedly fled the scene in a 4-door Kia Sedan when officers approached the vehicle.

The man traveled to 17th Street in Santa Ana where he collided with a KIA SUV, according to Lt. Fred Lopez. A woman inside the SUV was transported and treated at a local hospital.

Witnesses told KTLA that the driver got out of his car after the crash and attempted to run away but was badly injured.

Police apprehended the man, who was on parole for a burglary charge, and arrested him at the scene, according to Lopez.