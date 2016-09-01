LA Fleet Week Preview With Vice Admiral Nora Tyson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vice Admiral Nora Tyson joined us live to give us a preview of LA Fleet Week. Admiral Tyson is the first female admiral to command a carrier strike group and the first to command a fleet. In 2015 she was installed as the new commander of the Navy’s Third Fleet. Tyson previously served as the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two. LA Fleet Week is a celebration of our U.S. armed forces at the Port of Los Angeles. The four-day festival will host active military ships along the LA Waterfront and feature public ship tours, military equipment demos, live entertainment, educational activities and more. For more information on LA Fleet Week, click HERE.