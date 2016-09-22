× Disneyland’s Southern California Annual Pass Returns for Additional $100

Disneyland is again selling a Southern California Annual Pass for $459, $100 more than it previously cost, officials announced Thursday.

The resort had discontinued the pass two years ago, but is now offering the option at their box office and it will soon be available online.

The pass offers entry to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park for about 200 days of the year, the Orange County Register reported. That includes most weekdays and select Sundays.

The pass is only available to Southern California residents living in zip codes 90000 to 93599, or San Diego to north of San Luis Obispo.

A monthly payment option is also available to Southern California residents.

The park stopped selling new SoCal pass in 2014 to help manage crowds, but those who had the pass could renew it, according to the Register.

The pass previously sold for $359 and gave visitors access to both parks for about 15 extra days, the Los Angeles Times reported.