Brian McKnight Talks Keeping Fans Emotionally Invested

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Brian McKnight stopped by the KTLA Morning News to discuss making music after all these years and "An Evening With Brian McKnight" out now on DVD, BluRay, and ITunes. This interview aired on Tuesday September 27th, 2016. Filed in: Entertainment, Morning News Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

