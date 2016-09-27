Suspected Arsonist Arrested After Being Detained by Residents Following San Bernardino Vegetation Fires

A man suspected of starting two fires over the weekend in San Bernardino was arrested after two residents detained him near a creek, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported Tuesday.

Edwin Lizano, 20, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of arson in connection with deliberately setting two vegetation fires on Sunday night and early Monday in lower Waterman Canyon, fire officials reported. According to fire officials, the resident told firefighters Lizano start a fire about 8:15 p.m. Sunday and provided authorities with his description.

The fire was extinguished by the resident, but Lizano was not immediately located, fire officials said.

Just a few hours later around 12:15 a.m. on Monday another vegetation fire started in the same area.

Two residents were able to catch up to Lizano and detained him near a creek until a US Forest Service investigator arrived on scene, fire officials reported.

Two acres of heavy vegetation burned in Monday’s fire and threatened the San Bernardino National Forest. Fire crews remained on scene throughout the night and into the morning to fully contain the blaze.

Lizano remains at the West Valley Detention Center on $250,000 bail.

Fire officials credited the residents for helping keep neighborhoods from catching fire, and urge residents to be vigilant and report any information related to an arson fire by calling 800-472-7766.