Six People Shot in Two Shootings Within a Block of Each Other in Downtown Minneapolis

Six people were shot early Monday in two separate shootings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police said.

Around 2 a.m. ET Monday morning, someone opened fire outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s downtown precinct, according to Minneapolis Police spokesman Corey Schmidt.

Minneapolis police officers, who heard the shots, responded immediately to the scene of the shooting where they found two men who had both sustained gunshot wounds to the leg. After establishing a crime scene, officers found a handgun in a parking lot near the scene of the shooting, Schmidt said.

About 15 minutes later, officers then heard multiple shots about a block away, according to Schmidt. They found four victims — three men and one juvenile — wounded when they arrived at the corner of Hennepin Avenue South and 4th Street South.

One of the victims, who was shot in the chest, is currently listed in serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

No suspects have been identified in the first shooting. Authorities have taken a man into custody in connection with the second shooting and are trying to see if he has any ties to the first one or the handgun found in the parking lot near the police precinct.

Schmidt said all six victims have remained “uncooperative” with the investigation.