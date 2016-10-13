× 2 Injured, 1 Critically, in Mission Hills Crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a Mission Hills crash Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 15100 block of West Devonshire Street.

Two vehicles were involved and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to the fire department.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks and ambulances blocking the street after the crash, as several spectators gathered to watch. One of the vehicles appeared to have front-end damage and both ended up on opposite sides of the street, video showed.