Photo of Suspect Released in Gruesome Costa Mesa Killing; Victim ID’d

A man found dead after being attacked with a hammer-hatchet tool was identified Thursday by Costa Mesa police, who also released a photo of the suspect.

Kyle Boyd Avila had just moved in a home close to where he was killed just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, on Vanguard Way at Danbury Lane.

Avila was in his 50s, as was his alleged attacker, identified Wednesday evening at Ivan Chernev Dimov.

Neighbors said Dimov is married, has three children and had suffered from apparent mental health problems. Like the victim, he lives near the site of the killing.

Witnesses to the attack described Dimov hitting the victim with a hammer, walking away, and then returning to kill him.

The Costa Mesa Police Department responded and an officer saw Dimov standing unarmed near Avila, who was lying on his back. Dimov ran and the officer chased Dimov, using a Taser to subdue him.

Avila had significant injuries to his arms and face, apparently sustained in an effort to defend himself, police said.

Police described the weapon as a tool with a hammer on one side and a hatchet on the other. It was found inside vehicle in which Avila was sitting when the attack began.

Avila was initially believed to be a resident of Santa Ana, Costa Mesa police said, but investigators found he had just moved in near the scene of his death.

The relationship between Avila and Dimov remains unknown, and police do not know what sparked the attack.

Dimov is being held on $1 million bail.