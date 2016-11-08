× Earbuds, Strands of Hair Belonging to Missing NorCal Mother Found During Search: Sister

Earbuds with strands of hair were found at the site where a woman’s cellphone was discovered last week after she disappeared during a jog in Northern California, her sister said.

Detectives have been sorting through about 150 tips from the public regarding the hunt for Sherri Papini, a 34-year-old mother of two who vanished Wednesday north of Redding, according to Capt. John Hubbard of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators also are reviewing surveillance videos gathered from homes and businesses in the area where she was last seen.

Papini went for a jog and walk alone about 2 p.m. on Sunset Drive in Mountain Gate and had texted her husband, Keith Papini, that day, authorities said. He returned home from work to find his wife and their children were not inside.

He later discovered his wife hadn’t picked up their two children from daycare as she usually did.

