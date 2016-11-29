× Cal State L.A. Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Former Athletic Director

Cal State Los Angeles responded to a lawsuit accusing former athletic director Mike Garrett of sexual harassment, saying in a court filing Monday that he “treated all staff, faculty and students with respect and dignity, regardless of gender.”

The response to an August lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Sheila Hudson, Cal State L.A.’s senior associate athletic director, denied Garrett engaged in sexual harassment and defended the school’s handling of the matter.

“Repeatedly, Plaintiff refused the assistance and solutions provided by Defendants and, at times, impeded investigations by Defendants, choosing instead to create her own narrative of events,” said the response, which noted that the school hired a third-party investigator who didn’t find any violations.

In her lawsuit, Hudson accused Garrett of using “degrading, sexist names such as, ‘Sweetheart,’ ‘Love’ and ‘Babe,’” for women employed in the school’s athletic department and said he “exploded” when she raised the issue.

