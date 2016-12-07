'Dance for Kids' Holiday Party is on December 17th at the Avalon, for more information visit danceon.com and for more information on the 'Dance for Kids' campaign, visit danceforkids.org
Power Dance Couple Allison Holker and Twitch are Having a Dance for Kids Holiday Party
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
