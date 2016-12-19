Colorado Mother Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Son in Freezing Car Overnight

A mother accused of leaving her 2-year-old son in a car overnight in sub-zero temperatures in a Colorado parking lot is due to appear in court Monday.

An employee at a shopping center near in the Denver suburb of Thornton first noticed the car sitting alone in the parking lot about 9 a.m. Saturday, KTLA sister station station KDVR reported.

Temperatures had plunged well below zero overnight and the car was covered by several inches of snow, making it impossible to see the boy inside, KDVR reported.

When first responders arrived, the boy had been in the car for roughly seven hours.

Suffering from hypothermia and frostbite, the boy was finally removed from the car just after 10:30 a.m., according to the television station.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his condition was not released.

The boy’s mother, identified as 26-year-old Nicole Carmon of Westminster, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse, police told KDVR.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have been involved in a crash Friday before it was left in the parking lot, KDVR reported.

Carmon was due in court Monday morning.