1 Killed in Boyle Heights Officer-Involved Shooting at Gold Line Station: LAPD

Posted 6:19 AM, March 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:57AM, March 25, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights early Saturday, Los Angeles Police officials said.

LAPD and Metro officials investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 25, 2017. (Credit: RMG News)

The incident was reported about 12 a.m. at the intersection of East 1st and Soto streets at a Gold Line Metro station.

Officers were patrolling the area when they say they heard gunshots, Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The officers then approached a man walking on the sidewalk and when they attempted to stop him and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was struck by gunfire and he eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the area is cordoned off during the investigation, Ramirez said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Video from the scene showed a man and a woman comforting each other after the shooting.

The station is closed and trains are bypassing the stop where the shooting occurred.

KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this story. 