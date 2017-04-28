Large Amount of Narcotics, Cash Found Inside Targeted Beverly Crest Home Where Resident Was Shot, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large amount of narcotics and cash were found inside a targeted Beverly Crest home where a resident was shot during a home-invasion robbery early Friday morning, police said.

The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 10000 block of Summer Holly Circle, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Randy Goddard said.

Arriving officers found a man outside the home with a gunshot wound, Goddard said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was taken to surgery, Goddard said. The man was expected to survive, police Sgt. Montelibamo stated earlier.

Investigators believe multiple intruders initially forced entry into the home, where the victim and a woman were upstairs sleeping in a bedroom, Goddard said.

The intruders went upstairs to contact the victim and at some point during the robbery shots were fired.

The woman was not injured in the incident and was being interviewed by investigators.

Authorities believe the intruders targeted the home due to a "large amount of marijuana" and cash that was discovered inside the residence, said Goddard, who described the robbery as an "isolated" incident.

"This is an extremely safe area. Crime is almost nonexistent," Goddard said.

It was unclear why the victim may have had the narcotics and cash in his home, and it was too early to speculate if he would face any charges, Goddard said.

Investigators will be checking neighborhood surveillance cameras to help in their search for the intruders.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Police Department at 310-444-1541.

