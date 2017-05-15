Man Carrying Mother’s Severed Head Walks Into Oregon Grocery Store, Stabs Worker: Sheriff’s Office

Warning: This story contains content that some may find disturbing.

Authorities say a man drenched in blood, carrying his mother’s severed head, walked into an Oregon grocery store on Mother’s Day and stabbed an employee.

Workers at the Thriftway market in Estacada managed to stop the attack by tackling the man, pinning him until law enforcement arrived, according to television station KGW in Portland, Oregon.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb, was booked Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Before walking through the doors of the Harvest Market Thriftway Sunday afternoon, Webb allegedly killed his mother, 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb, at the home they shared in Colton, about 10 miles away. Colton is a small community about 25 miles south-southeast of Portland.

Authorities said a distraught relative called 911 after finding Tina Marie Webb’s body. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nate Thomas confirmed that the victim’s head was recovered at the market.

Joshua Lee Webb was transported to a local hospital after his arrest, while the employee he’s accused of stabbing was transported by air. The hospital told investigators Sunday night that the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The Thriftway employee injured in the attack has not been identified.

“It’s really a shame, on Mother’s Day, too. It’s really a sad thing to see on Mother’s Day,” a resident near the grocery store told KGW.

Estacada Fire Department chaplains were on hand Monday to help grocery store employees and customers affected by the incident.

A joint investigation between the Sandy Police Department, which patrols Estacada, and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video