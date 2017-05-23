× Homeless Man Pleads No Contest in Santa Monica Pier Stabbing That Left 1 Injured

A homeless man pleaded no contest to stabbing a restaurant employee along the Santa Monica Pier last year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Calvin Earl Gullett entered a burger place, stabbed an employee and chased two other people with a knife on Sept. 7.

Gullett pleaded to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of second-degree robbery.

He also admitted to causing great bodily injury to one victim. Gullett had a previous conviction of making criminal threats in March 2016.

The case was investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department.

34.009848 -118.496463