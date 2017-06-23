South El Monte Elementary Teacher Charged in Connection With Inappropriately Touching Students

A South El Monte elementary teacher has been charged in connection with inappropriately female students, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials announced Friday.

Joseph Alfred Baldenebro, 54, was charged with lewd act upon a child and four charges of child molesting.

Officials believe Baldenebro touched five girls on the Miramonte Elementary School grounds between Aug. 2015 and May 2017. The girls were in 4th and 5th grade at the time of the alleged crimes.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday and prosecutors are asking that his bail be set at $102,000.

Baldenebro faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and officials believe there may be more victims involved.

Anyone with information about Baldenebro can call investigators at 877-710-5273.

