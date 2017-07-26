Riverside Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

A Riverside man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man, officials said.

Frank Miguel Tornel, 32, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the City of Corona by SWAT officers, and is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Riverside police were called to the 6000 Block of Elenor Street on July 22 at approximately 12:36 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Louis Lopez of Riverside, according to the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner.

The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Cobb at 951-353-7135 or Detective Karla Corbett at 951-353-7134.