Bay Area McDonald’s Employee Tries to Flush Newborn Down Toilet After Giving Birth at Work: DA

Posted 10:40 AM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:29PM, September 13, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Sarah Lockner is seen in a booking photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A McDonald’s cashier is facing an attempted murder charge after giving birth to a boy while at work and then trying to flush the newborn down a toilet inside the Redwood City restaurant, prosecutors said.

Sarah Lockner was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s restaurant on Chestnut Street on the evening of Sept. 4 when she complained of stomach pain, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.

During her night shift, prosecutors said, the 25-year-old Redwood City woman visited the restaurant’s bathroom multiple times, to the concern of a co-worker.

When the co-worker entered the bathroom to check on Lockner, prosecutors said, there was blood on the floor.

