Security Heightened for Coldplay Concert at Rose Bowl in Wake of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Security measures will be heightened for concertgoers attending Friday’s Coldplay concert in Pasadena in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“Spectator safety and security is paramount. In light of recent events, there are no specific, credible threats related to the Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium,” the City of Pasadena posted on its website.

Like the concert grounds that hosted the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the Rose Bowl is an open-air venue. However, the stadium in Pasadena does have designated entry and exit points which will help in securing it.

Video from outside the Rose Bowl Friday morning showed K-9 officers sweeping the area. An increased presence in law enforcement would be noticeable, the website stated.

60,000 were expected to pack the walls of the stadium for Friday's concert, officials said.

At the concert, many attendees said they felt safe with the noticeable police presence and security checks, such as 12-year-old Jaden Anselmo, who went to the show with his mother.

"It was quite frightening when I heard about what was happening, and I knew we were going to this big concert Friday night," Anselmo said. "But I feel like a lot more safe now. They're doing big security checkpoints."

The increased security measures were intended to tackle the possibility of violence happening like the massacre in Las Vegas, according to Lt. Art Chute of the Pasadena Police Department.

"We feel very good about our staffing," Chute said. "We have resources in place for a type of threat like that."

Some attendees said there's not much that can be done aside from letting law enforcement and security officials do their job.

"There's nothing we can do," said attendee Wendell Ong. "All we can do is trust the security."

Concertgoers were asked to arrive by 5 p.m. for the 6:45 p.m. concert, allowing extra time to pass through security screening. The stadium parking areas opened by 3 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Rose Bowl also has a clear bag policy, which was enforced. Details on the bag police can be found on the website.

Coldplay’s show at the Rose Bowl takes place one night after Irvine debuted its new venue, the FivePoint Amphitheatre, to outdoor concert fans Thursday.

