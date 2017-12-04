‘Strongest and Longest’ Santa Ana Winds of the Season, Extreme Fire Danger Expected in L.A. Area This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deflate your giant Santas and unplug those twinkly holiday lights: The Santa Ana winds are coming to town.

Authorities anticipate high fire risk with a red flag warning in effect through Thursday — Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts.

“This will likely be the strongest and longest duration Santa Ana wind event we have seen so far this season,” the National Weather Service red flag warning reads. “If fire ignition occurs, there will be the potential for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior.”

Sustained winds around 30 mph will likely begin around 10 p.m. Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Dumas. Temperatures this week could reach from the high 70s to low 80s — that’s lower than normal for Santa Ana conditions, but higher than usual for this time of year in Los Angeles, Dumas said.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has outlined an extreme to critical fire weather risk across portions of southern California through at least Monday due to strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity. pic.twitter.com/tnBn5w3Fy3 — NWS (@NWS) December 3, 2017

