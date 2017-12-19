Video Shows UPS Driver Throwing Packages All Over Missouri Woman’s Front Yard

One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a Missouri woman’s front yard.

Monday morning, Sandy Bast heard a loud noise outside of her St. James home, St. Louis television station KMOV reported.

“I heard a loud noise, it was louder than my TV, it was a U-Haul truck and packages were flying out the back,” said Bast.

Bast started recording with her cell phone, keeping a distance between her and the delivery driver. UPS says their delivery drivers will sometimes drive U-Haul trucks during the busy holiday season, but Bast didn’t know that.

“I could tell he was very angry and to be honest I was scared to death because I don’t like angry men outside my door,” she said.

Bast said he threw around 25 packages out of the truck and onto her lawn. She shared the video with KMOV to let others know in case their packages were damaged.

“Mine wasn’t but I saw plenty that bounced off the ground, people work hard to pay for shipping and to watch it thrown out and bounce on the driveway is rather disturbing,” she said.

KMOV contacted UPS and within a few hours, a supervisor showed up at Bast’s door and apologized for the driver’s actions.

They sent the following statement to KMOV: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. UPS employees receive regular training on the company’s methods and procedures to safely transport and deliver packages. Mishandling packages is not tolerated. We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action.”

The homeowner said she appreciated the apology.

“It’s sad because they usually do a good job but one person can really mess up a lot of things for a lot of people,” said Bast.