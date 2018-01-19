Community Meeting on How to Protect Vulnerable Children Held in Perris After Torture Case

A community meeting is being held in Perris Friday to discuss future ways to protect vulnerable children after 13 were found severely malnourished and living in squalor in a Riverside County home. Chip Yost and Steve Kuzj report for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 19. 2017.

