A community meeting is being held in Perris Friday to discuss future ways to protect vulnerable children after 13 were found severely malnourished and living in squalor in a Riverside County home. Chip Yost and Steve Kuzj report for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 19. 2017.
Community Meeting on How to Protect Vulnerable Children Held in Perris After Torture Case
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Judge Denies Turpin Mom’s Request to Receive Mental Health Treatment in Lieu of Prosecution in Perris Torture Case
-
Trial Date Set for Perris Couple Charged With Torturing Children
-
4 Puppies Taken During Armed Robbery in Perris on Thanksgiving; Man Arrested: Police
-
Flower Vendor Seen in Video Being Violently Arrested in Perris Files Lawsuit Alleging Violation of Civil Rights
-
Masked Men Robbed AutoZones at Gunpoint in Crime Series Across Riverside, San Bernardino Counties: Police
-
-
After Suicide of Accused Molester, Santa Monica Sued Over Allegedly Failing to Protect Children in PAL Program
-
Family IDs 13-Year-Old With Autism Who Died After Being Restrained at NorCal School; State Orders Campus to Stop Accepting New Students
-
Suspect in Deadly Perris Shooting Found, Arrested in Ontario
-
T.J. Cox Beats Republican Rep. David Valadao to Give Democrats Gain of 40 House Seats, 7 in CA
-
California Must Consider Banning Home Construction in Fire-Prone Areas, Retiring Cal Fire Chief Says
-
-
30 Sick, 10 Dead in Connection With Virus Outbreak at New Jersey Facility
-
PG&E Proposes Nearly $2 Billion in Rate Hikes to Bolster Wildfire Precautions
-
Ex-Ohio Judge Indicted in Fatal Stabbing of Ex-Wife After History of Domestic Violence