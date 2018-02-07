Grand Terrace High School Evacuated After Multiple Students, Staff Members Sickened by Chemical Irritant

A high school in San Bernardino County was evacuated amid a hazardous materials incident on Wednesday, officials said.

Ambulances were requested for three to five Grand Terrace High School students and two staff members who were complaining of respiratory issues, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

However, the students were released to their guardians and only the two adult school employees were transported from the campus to the hospital, officials said.

The issue began as a strong chemical smell in a building at the school, firefighters said. Authorities were first on scene around 11 a.m.

A hazmat team responded and investigated the structure involved but could not identify any problematic substances. The building was being ventilated.

Firefighters were preliminarily describing the substance as a chemical irritant.

No further details were immediately available.

