Entertaining and Weeknight Recipes With ‘What’s Gaby Cooking’ Author Gaby Dalkin

Personal Chef Gaby Dalkin joined us live with delicious entertaining and weeknight recipes from her new cookbook “What’s Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food” The book is available on Amazon and on Gaby’s website. If you’d like to meet Gaby, she’ll be hosting a “Wine & Sign” event on the patio at Esters Wine Bar in Santa Monica Tues/April 17 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. 1314 Seventh Street. Santa Monica, CA. 90401. Gaby will also be conducting signings at Williams-Sonoma locations throughout Southern California, including the Beverly Hills location on Wed/April 18 from 6-8pm; in Manhattan Beach on Thursday, April 19 from 6 - 8pm; and in South Coast Plaza in Orange County on Saturday, April 21 from 1-3pm. For more information on Gaby’s signings, and for details on where to find her book, click HERE or follow her on social media.