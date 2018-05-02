Northbound 710 Freeway Reopens Through Long Beach After Fatal Rollover Crash

The northbound 710 Freeway was shut down for hours Wednesday evening following a deadly, single-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Police were first called to the scene, near the 7th Street on-ramp, just after 4:45 p.m., said Long Beach Police Sgt. Bradley Johnson.

Responding officers found a sole vehicle that had overturned, and its lone occupant ejected, Johnson said. The vehicle involved was a 2009 Kia SUV, the Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle had run into a concrete median separating the two sides of the freeway. A bloody body covered in a white sheet lay two lanes away.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived at the scene around 4:50 p.m., according to Capt. Jack Crabtree with the Long Beach Fire Department.

Officials are now investigating what led up to the crash.

It was expected to have a major impact on traffic, Johnson said.

All northbound lanes of the freeway south of Seventh Street had been closed until 9 p.m., according to police.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.