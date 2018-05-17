Despite Rising Ticket Prices, Attendance Soars at Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood

In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle at Fantastyland on July 17, 2015, in Anaheim. (Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

If you’re a theme park fan in Southern California, you already know that visiting one almost requires you to take out a cash advance on your paycheck.

Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood watch as riders of Jurassic Park -- The Ride splash down the final descent. A study found that the most expensive theme park to visit in the country is Universal Studios Hollywood. (Credit: Richard Derk / Los Angeles Times)

Now a study of theme-park prices nationwide has confirmed that the highest prices in the nation are, in fact, in Southern California.

Despite those high prices, theme park attendance at both the Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood was up last year, according to a separate annual attendance estimate by Los Angeles-based consulting firm Aecom released Thursday. The theme parks do not publicly disclose attendance numbers.

To visit Disneyland or the adjacent California Adventure in Anaheim, parkgoers must pay $135 per day per park during high-demand days. Those are the highest daily admission prices for any theme park in the country, according to a study of the nation’s 45 most popular theme parks released this week by the vacation rental site Hometogo.com.

