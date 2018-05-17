Man Attacked in DTLA 7-Eleven Store Is Found After His Family Reported Him Missing

A man has been found days after he was beaten for defending a 7-Eleven store clerk in downtown Los Angeles. His family reported him missing after the attack, which was captured on video. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 17, 2018.

