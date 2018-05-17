A man has been found days after he was beaten for defending a 7-Eleven store clerk in downtown Los Angeles. His family reported him missing after the attack, which was captured on video. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 17, 2018.
Man Attacked in DTLA 7-Eleven Store Is Found After His Family Reported Him Missing
-
Man Missing After Video Shows Him Being Beaten and Called Racial Slurs at DTLA 7-Eleven Store, Family Says
-
Family of Missing Man Files Police Reports in Downtown L.A. 7-Eleven Beating
-
Farrah Fawcett’s Son Hit With Additional Charges in Alleged Violent Crime Series That Left 4 Injured Across Venice, Palms
-
Authorities Investigate Armed Robberies at 2 Orange County 7-Eleven Stores
-
Video Shows Attack on Fruit Vendor Family at Lancaster Gas Station; 2 Arrested, 2 Others Sought
-
-
Man Reported Missing in View Park-Windsor Hills Found Safe: Detectives
-
Son of Ryan O’Neal, Farrah Fawcett Accused of Attacking 5 People, Robbing 7-Eleven in Crime Spree Across Venice Beach, Palms
-
Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Men Were Caught on Video Robbing 7-Eleven in Garden Grove
-
Person in ‘Grave Condition’ After Being Hit by Metro Train in Downtown L.A.
-
Customer Reports Being Stabbed Inside Vons in Echo Park
-
-
Remains of Human Body Found Where Authorities Were Investigating Man’s Disappearance in Long Beach
-
West Covina Man Who Killed Dancer With Ax Sentenced to 26 Years to Life in Prison: DA
-
Man Who Bludgeoned His 73-Year-Old Uncle-in-Law to Death in La Crescenta Is Sentenced to 56 Years to Life in Prison