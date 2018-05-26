37-Year-Old Man Named, Arrested in Violent West Hollywood Best Buy Robbery: Sheriff’s Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 37-year-old man who authorities said punched another man in the head from behind and stole his cellphone in a West Hollywood Best Buy was recently arrested after he was in custody for another crime.

Darren Richmond was arrested on suspicion of robbery after authorities used his booking photo and an investigation to identify him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Richmond Tuesday on suspicion of robbery and he was taken in custody, it was previously reported.

Authorities said LAPD detectives noticed Richmond looked similar to the Best Buy assailant and contacted the West Hollywood sheriff's station about the resemblance.

The robbery of the electronics store occurred on Monday, the day before Richmond was taken into custody, authorities said.

Before the arrest, authorities were looking for a man who paced through the Best Buy at the West Hollywood Gateway and punched the victim before escaping with his cellphone.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact the sheriff's West Hollywood station at 310-855-8850. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.