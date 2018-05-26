Fundraiser for 3-Year-Old Boy Killed By Suspected DUI Driver in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fundraiser was held on Saturday to pay for the funeral of 3-year-old Eiden Cortez who was killed on Sunday by a suspected drunken driver in South Los Angeles.

Cortez was walking with his mother in the area of West 92nd and South Figueroa when he was struck and killed.

George Edward Milton Jr., 32, of Gardena was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 26, 2018.