Man Surrenders After Garden Grove Burglary, Pursuit: Police

A man was taken into custody Saturday morning following a burglary at a business in Garden Grove and a pursuit, according to authorities.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Garden Grove police found a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed from Papa Wheelie Bicycles, located at 6949 Chapman Ave., Sgt. Mark Lord stated in a news release. Officers initiated a pursuit and determined that a burglary had taken place at the business, Lord added.

Personnel from the Seal Beach Police Department and California Highway Patrol were requested to assist with the chase.

“While fleeing from officers, the suspect called 911 and claimed he had a firearm and was threatening to shoot officers,” the statement read.

The driver stopped on the northbound 605 Freeway in Downey. When he refused to get out of the vehicle, authorities used a less-than-lethal weapon to break the rear windows, as well as a spike strip, officials stated.

The vehicle then continued on the freeway and became disabled in El Monte, which is where a “chemical agent was deployed into the suspect vehicle,” Lord stated.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Joe Richard Wijnaendts, surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the news release. He was later booked into the Orange County Jail.

Police said they located stolen property from the business inside the vehicle.