Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 26th, 2018

It's Memorial Day Weekend! There are event honoring the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice as well as events made possible by their sacrifice. Take a look!
-0-
Bimmerfest 2018
Auto Club Speedway
9300 Cherry Avenue
Fontana
800-944-RACE
http://www.autoclubspeedway.com
The BIGGEST BMW car show in the country is happening in Fontana. BIMMERFEST features two days of action for BMW enthusiasts.
-0-
Hotel Surplus Outlet Sale
16625 Saticoy Street
Van Nuys
818 787 7807
http://www.hotelsurplus.com
We have an opportunity to furnish our home and apartments for not a lot of money with items from some of the most luxurious hotels in Southern California. Hotel Surplus Outlet is Van Nuys is having its holiday weekend sale of items from Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel and Peninsula Hotel, as well as treasures from La Quinta and more. A complete of the goodies available can be found at the website: http://www.hotelsurplus.com
-0-
Registration is Open!
Legacy Triathlon
USA Triathlon
Long Beach
thelegacytriathlon.com
Registration is open for 750 athletes. For USA Triathlon details, check the website: thelegacytriathlon.com
-0-
Gelateria Uli Gelato Shop
8044 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 424 3492
http://www.gelateriauli.com
L.A. Food Bowl
Now through Thursday, May 31st, 2018
http://www.lafoodbowl.com
Anonymous Masked Artist WILD LIFE
#wild_life_street_art
If you’re looking for a tasty and unusual snack after exercise, there’s the Gelateria Uli Gelato Shop. You can find its Third Street, West Hollywood location by looking for this giant ice cream cone created by Masked Anonymous Artist WILD LIFE. What makes this gelato unusual is that, while produced in the tradition of Italian gelatos, the flavors are described as “L.A. in a scoop”
More about the Gelateria Uli Gelato Shop’s unique flavors can be found on its website: http://www.gelateriauli.com
-0-
L.A. Food Bowl
Now through Thursday, May 31st, 2018
http://www.lafoodbowl.com
By the way, this gelato shop is one of hundreds of restaurants participating in the L.A. Times FOOD BOWL now through the end of the month. Participating eateries are helping to raise awareness and funds to fight food waste, hunger, and food insecurity.
-0-
2018 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival
Village Green, Between Euclid & Main Street Streets
Downtown Garden Grove
http://www.strawberryfestival.org
While we’re on the subject of tasty treats, there is the 60th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. The nonprofit event, featuring lots of fun and, of course, strawberries, is dedicated to raising funds for the community. For a complete schedule of events as well as parade information, take a look at the website: http://www.strawberryfestival.org
-0-
spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp
Friends for Life Camp
888-spcaLA1
spcaLA.com
Time is running out to register for the spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp. This is a week-long day camp designed for 8-17 year olds. At camp, kids learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training. Scholarship information is available at spcaLA.com
-0-
Animals for Armed Forces Free Pet Adoptions
spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center
12910 Yukon Avenue
Hawthorne
spcaLA.com
Animals for Armed Forces Free Pet Adoptions
spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center
7700 E. Spring Street (in El Dorado Park)
Long Beach
spcaLA.com
Animals for Armed Forces Free Pet Adoptions
PetSmart Charities™ Everyday Adoption Center:
8852 Washington Boulevard (inside PetSmart®)
Pico Rivera
spcaLA.com
Animals for Armed Forces Free Pet Adoptions
For more participating shelters
714-509-5823
http://www.AnimalsforArmedForces.org
The spcaLA, in partnership with Animals for Armed Forces, is offering free pet adoptions to members of the military this Memorial Day Weekend.
Pets are available for adoption now through Sunday at spcaLA animals shelters on Yukon Avenue in Hawthorne; East Spring Street in Long Beach; the Petsmart Charities Adoption Center in Pico Rivera, as well as the 28 Animal for Armed Forces locations.
-0-
Free Admission for Current & Retired Military Personnel
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
877 342 0742
http://www.queenmary.com
The historic Queen Mary is offering free admission to current and retired military personnel this Memorial Day Weekend. Check the Queen Mary website to schedule the best time for a tour of the last great ocean liner of the 20th century.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-
Never Forget! It's Memorial Day Weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.