× Accumulation of Mail at Yucaipa Home Leads to Discovery of 2 Dead Men: Police

Two men were found dead after a mail carrier concerned about the accumulation of letters at a home in Yucaipa alerted a deputy on Wednesday, authorities said.

The tip led to the deputy entering the home in the 35000 block of Juniper Avenue about 4 p.m., where two men were found deceased inside, according to a news release from the Yucaipa Department.

Homicide detectives were then called out to the scene to investigate.

It was unclear how the two died; the cause and manner of death of both men were not immediately known because of the conditions of their bodies, according to the release.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the coroner’s office will positively identify the men.

Authorities have not released any further details about the death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective James Tebbetts at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to leave a tip anonymously can do so by calling the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or going to the website http://www.wetip.com.