Celebrating National Donut Day With the Salvation Army and Mary Bowers

Friday, June 1 is National Donut Day. A salvation army rep and professional competitive eater Mary Bowers joined us live to talk about what they have planned for National Donut Day. National Donut Day was begun by The Salvation Army to bring awareness and raise funds for its many social service programs…especially those that help veterans. Last year more than 90,000 nights of shelter were provided to Veterans at Salvation Army programs. Bakemark and its donut shop customers – who make some of the most creative and delicious donuts as seen on our table here -have donated more than $100,000 from their Donut Day Events for The Salvation Army in Southern California. Friday June 1, Bakemark and The Salvation Army will host the 2nd annual National Donut Day Donut Eating contest at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood at 11:30am. Some of the best competitive eaters will be vying to break the record of 55 donuts in 8 minutes set last year. Mary Bowers, one of these contestants, was here to demonstrate how it’s done. Can’t make it to TCL Chinese Theatre tomorrow? Then just look for this poster in your favorite local donut shop and know when you buy a donut from them tomorrow, some of those proceeds will go to help The Salvation Army help vets in Southern California or donate today.