Celebrating NBA Finals With NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens joined us live to talk about his induction into the Pro football Hall of Fame, his induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, his NBA Finals basketball predictions, and cleared up rumors about his possible return to the NFL. Terrell also just got selected to be on the cover of the EA Sports “Madden NFL 2019 Hall of Fame Edition” video game. For more information on Terrell, you can follow him on Instagram. To follow him on the road to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, click here. A big thank you to Partyworks Interactive for bringing in the awesome basketball game. Partyworks Interactive always does such an amazing job! They can create and customize any type of event. For more information, you can call 888-LA-PARTY.