NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens joined us live to talk about his induction into the Pro football Hall of Fame, his induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, his NBA Finals basketball predictions, and cleared up rumors about his possible return to the NFL. Terrell also just got selected to be on the cover of the EA Sports “Madden NFL 2019 Hall of Fame Edition” video game. For more information on Terrell, you can follow him on Instagram. To follow him on the road to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, click here. A big thank you to Partyworks Interactive for bringing in the awesome basketball game. Partyworks Interactive always does such an amazing job! They can create and customize any type of event. For more information, you can call 888-LA-PARTY.
Celebrating NBA Finals With NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens
-
Lakers 32-Year-Old Rookie Andre Ingram Shocked Everyone in NBA Debut, and His Parents Were ‘Loving Every Minute of It’
-
Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Haynes on ‘Know Your Stats’ About Prostate Cancer
-
Lawndale Man Offers $1,000 Reward for Information on Person Who Is Shooting, Killing His Cats
-
Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski Expelled From Film Academy
-
Former L.A. Rams, Seattle Seahawks Coach Chuck Knox Dies at 86
-
-
‘Justify’ Wins Triple Crown With Victory at Belmont Stakes
-
Colin Kaepernick Wants to Subpoena President Trump for NFL Collusion Case: Source
-
Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow II Arrested on Suspicion of Rape, Other Sex Crimes in San Diego County
-
Trump Cancels Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit Over National Anthem Controversy
-
Trump: NFL Players Protesting Racial Injustice Don’t Have ‘a Real Issue’
-
-
Dennis Rodman Sentenced to 3 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty in Newport Beach DUI Case
-
Dying Tennessee Mom Sees Son Graduate From High School in Special Hospital Ceremony
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 7th,2018