× Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound 710 Freeway Near PCH in Long Beach

A portion of the southbound 710 Freeway was closed for hours in Long Beach on Thursday morning as police investigated a fatal crash, authorities said.

The crash, which occurred just south of the Pacific Coast Highway, prompted officials to issue a SigAlert shortly before 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Few details have been provided about the fatal incident; police were called to the scene to investigate.

The person killed in the collision has not yet been identified.

All southbound lanes were closed for several hours between Willow Street and PCH, according to Caltrans. Traffic was jammed in the area during the rush-hour commute as a result.

The lanes were reopened as of 9:40 a.m.

#LongBeach SB I-710 all lanes are CLOSED between Willow St. & #PCH for unknown duration due to a police investigation of an accident. pic.twitter.com/By3WHMEaiU — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 31, 2018

#LongBeach SB 710 Fwy at #PCH, all lanes are blocked due to a police investigation related to a traffic fatality. Duration of the closure is unknown. — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 31, 2018

710S at PCH: bad wreck now has the 2 L lanes blocked until about 530…. — Ginger Chan KTLA (@ktlagingerchan) May 31, 2018