Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound 710 Freeway Near PCH in Long Beach
A portion of the southbound 710 Freeway was closed for hours in Long Beach on Thursday morning as police investigated a fatal crash, authorities said.
The crash, which occurred just south of the Pacific Coast Highway, prompted officials to issue a SigAlert shortly before 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.
Few details have been provided about the fatal incident; police were called to the scene to investigate.
The person killed in the collision has not yet been identified.
All southbound lanes were closed for several hours between Willow Street and PCH, according to Caltrans. Traffic was jammed in the area during the rush-hour commute as a result.
The lanes were reopened as of 9:40 a.m.
33.770050 -118.193739