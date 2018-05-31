Homelessness Slightly Dips in City of L.A., Countywide After 3 Years of Increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After three years of precipitous increases, homelessness dipped slightly this year, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reported Thursday, providing a hopeful sign that new money flowing into housing and services is having an effect.

But in releasing results of the 2018 count, officials also warned that the number of people falling into homelessness for the first time increased, holding back the potential gains.

And the report noted that three out of four homeless people in the county live on the street, a figure unchanged from last year.

“While the reduction in our homeless population in the city and county of Los Angeles is modest at best, we are — at last — headed in the right direction,” Councilman José Huizar, a member of the homeless and poverty committee, said in a statement.

