× SF Man, Woman Arrested in Carpinteria on Suspicion of Weapons, Drugs Violations

Deputies in Carpinteria arrested a San Francisco man and woman on suspicion of weapons and drugs violations, authorities announced on Thursday.

Deshawn McDougal, 34, and Iryna Melnyk, 25, were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed, an unregistered concealed firearm, a high capacity magazine, a semiautomatic pistol with a threaded barrel, and controlled substance for sales, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a man and a woman with a silver Lexus at an AM-PM mini-mart in the 1100 block of Casitas Pass Road shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the agency said.

Deputies reported finding the pair and searching their vehicle, where they said they discovered a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with a threaded barrel, a high capacity magazine, a case with about 24 grams of MDMA packaged in bags, 5.13 ounces of cocaine also packaged in bags, and more than $12,000 in cash.

Narcotics detectives who came to the scene determined that McDougal and Melnyk were actively involved in selling controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Each was being held on $200,000 bail, the department said.