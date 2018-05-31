The Art of Preserving & Packing King Tut’s Treasures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Exposition Park at the California Science Center to see the exhibition The Art of Packing and Preserving King Tut's Treasures.

How do you safely pack and move 3,300-year-old treasures? Very carefully. You also need experienced technicians trained in a variety of scientific and artistic specialties.

In February 2018, an international team arrived at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo to pack and ship 150 artifacts from King Tut’s royal tomb for exhibition at the California Science Center. Photographer Gil Garcetti documented the process, providing a window into the art and science of touring precious antiquities.

Thirty fascinating photographs taken behind the scenes reveal this delicate process. The images depict the team of people you never see and the stories of how they bring us the treasures that enrich our lives.

This is on display at the California Science Center, 2nd floor, now through January 6, 2019.