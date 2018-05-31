40-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot by Fullerton Police After Stabbing Her Therapist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was fatally shot by Fullerton police Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her therapist with a knife, officials said.

Fullerton police were called to a therapist’s office in the 1600 block of East Chapman Avenue about 7:35 a.m. following reports of a woman with a knife.

As officers were responding, a woman called 911 to report she had been stabbed by one of her patients, Sgt. Jon Radus said.

The patient has been identified as 46-year-old Katherine Brazeau, of Santa Ana, by Orange County coroner's officials.

Two officers arrived at the scene to find Brazeau had barricaded herself inside the office of her therapist, who has been identified by family and other patients as Jacki Stevens, 40.

When police confronted Brazeau, still armed with a knife, they shot her, officials said without elaborating.

In photos provided to KTLA from the owner of an adjoining suite, at least eight bullet holes could be seen piercing the office wall. That suite's owner wasn't there at the time, according to his wife, who asked to remain anonymous.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, but Brazeau died at the scene, Radus said.

It is unclear why she attacked Stevens, but the motive is under investigation, Radus said.

A woman who identified herself as Brazeau's sister told KTLA the 46-year-old suffered from mental illness for most of her life, stemming from an abusive and traumatic childhood.

A "relatively large" knife was recovered and Stevens had wounds consistent with being assaulted with a knife, officials said. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In a statement to KTLA, Stevens thanked law enforcement officials, first responders and medical staff for their response and her patients and others for their support.

"I would like to applaud the effort to the Fullerton police department for their quick and decisive action," the statement read. "Without their rapid response, I would likely not be here today."

"The show of support from patients and community has been overwhelming," it added.

She said she is recuperating with her family and loved ones and asked for privacy for herself and her patients.

"It's devastating. It was very startling," said Kathy Wren, the mother of a patient seen by Stevens.

Ryan Wren, her son, said he was shocked upon hearing the news that his therapist had been brutally attacked.

"When I heard what happened, I just felt my heart plummet," Wren said. "When I heard she was OK, I just felt this wave of relief wash over me."

He said seeing Stevens has helped him, saying "she's such a wonderful woman."

"She has done nothing but help me come out of my shell and feel more complete," he said.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol, Radus said.

Chapman at Acacia Avenue had been closed during the investigation.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Erika Martin contributed to this story.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Sgt. Radus' first name.

