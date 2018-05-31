× Woman Found Dead in Stairwell of San Francisco Hospital Property Was Missing From Nearby Care Facility

A woman found dead in a stairway on the grounds of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was identified by officials as a resident of a nearby care home who had been missing for 10 days.

The death of Ruby Anderson — who was discovered in a stairwell of the power plant building Wednesday afternoon — prompted swift changes on the sprawling campus as officials acknowledged gaps in security protocols.

“Something went wrong here because Mrs. Ruby Anderson died, and it’s a terrible thing that happened, and we’re looking into how it can be prevented in the future,” said Rachael Kagan, a spokeswoman for the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “We’ve seen a loophole now in the system, or a consequence that can happen that had never happened before.”

The San Francisco medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

